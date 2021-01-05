COVID-19 by the numbers

The number of confirmed ongoing cases of COVID-19 in Tillsonburg and area surged to triple digits, a first for any community in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Southwestern Public Health reported the number of cases there surged to 107 on Tuesday from 94 on Monday, most related to an outbreak at Maple Manor Nursing Home.

The region had 67 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, up from 47 on Monday, but the overall number of ongoing cases increased by just one, to 402.

Locally, Aylmer and area dropped to 48 cases from 53, St. Thomas and area to 74 from 81 and West Elgin to four from five.

Bayham rose to 15 cases from 12 and Central Elgin to eight from five, while Malahide remained steady at three.

In Oxford, besides Tillsonburg, Woodstock and area increased to 50 cases from 47 and Ingersoll to eight from seven.

East Zorra-Tavistock decreased to 32 cases from 36, Norwich to 20 from 22, South-West Oxford to 11 from 12 and Blandford Blenheim to five from six. Zorra stayed steady at 11 cases.

The infection rate across the Southwestern region stands at 190.1 per 100,000 of population, up slightly from 189.6 on Monday.

Across Ontario, 3,128 new cases were confirmed across Ontario Tuesday, down from 3,270 Monday.