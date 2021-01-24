COVID-19 makes resurgence locally

An Elgin man in his 70s has become the 53rd death linked to COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, Southwestern Public Health reported on Sunday, Jan. 24.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases, which had been in general decline in the area, made a resurgence, with 40 new cases on Sunday, up from 26 on Saturday. The total number of cases being tracked by the health unit also rose, to 267 from 240.

St. Thomas and area rose to 35 cases Sunday from 31 Saturday and Aylmer and area to 27 from 22. Central Elgin decreased to six cases from seven and Southwold to five from six, while Bayham remained steady at eight, Malahide at three, Dutton Dunwich at one and West Elgin at one.

Woodstock and area increased to 46 cases from 30, Norwich to 37 from 34. East Zorra-Tavistock to 13 from 12 and Ingersoll and area to 11 from nine. Zorra dropped to five cases from six, while Tillsonburg and area remained steady at 63 and South-West Oxford at six.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 126.2 per 100,000 of population, up from 113.5 on Saturday.

Across Ontario, 2,417 new cases were confirmed on Sunday, up from 2,359 Saturday.