COVID numbers still rising at Maple Manor

Southwestern Public Health reported on Saturday, Jan. 9, that 69 residents of Maple Manor Nursing Home were infected with ongoing cases of COVID-19, up from 58 the previous day.

The home has a capacity of 92 residents in total, and nine have died there. In addition, 43 staff members have COVID-19, up from 41 on Friday.

Southwestern reported 41 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across its region on Saturday, up from 40 the previous day. A total of 340 cases are ongoing in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, down from 352 the previous day.

Aylmer and area had 34 confirmed ongoing cases on Saturday, up from 33, and Southwold rose to three from two.

St. Thomas and area dipped to 61 from 66 and Bayham to 12 from 14. Central Elgin remained steady at eight, West Elgin at three, Malahide at two and Dutton Dunwich at one.

Tillsonburg and area rose to 104 cases from 94, Norwich to 18 from 17 and Zorra to 11 from 10. Woodstock and area dropped to 39 cases from 44, East Zorra-Tavistock to 23 from 24, Ingersoll and area to 41 from 18, South-West Oxford to five from 11 and Blandford-Blenheim to two from five.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 160.8 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 166.4.

Across Ontario, 3,443 new cases were confirmed on Saturday, down from 4,429 on Friday.