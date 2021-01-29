Down to 13 ongoing Aylmer cases

Southwestern Public Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Friday, Jan. 29, down from 24 the previous day.

The total number of ongoing cases in the region also dropped, to 182 from 187.

Aylmer and area decreased to 13 cases on Friday from 17 on Thursday, Bayham to four from five and Malahide to one from two. West Elgin rose to three cases from two, while St. Thomas and area remained steady at 20, Dutton Dunwich at one and Southwold ta one.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area rose to 56 cases from 53, Blandford-Blenheim to three from one and Zorra to two from one.

Tillsonburg and area dropped to 35 from 36, Norwich to 22 from 23, Ingersoll and area to five from six and South-West Oxford to four from five. East Zorra-Tavistock remained steady at 12.

Across the Southwestern region, the infection rate stands at 86.1 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 88.4 the previous day.

Ontario experienced 1,837 new confirmed cases on Friday, down from 2,093 on Thursday.