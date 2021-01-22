Downward trend for Southwestern COVID-19 cases

Southwestern Public Health reported 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Friday, Jan. 22, up slightly from 14 on Thursday.

The health unit was tracking 255 ongoing cases on Friday, down from 271 the previous day and continuing a downward trend over the last few days.

St. Thomas and area decreased to 28 ongoing cases on Friday from 35 on Thursday, Aylmer and area to 24 from 26 and Bayham to eight from 11.

Southwold increased to six cases from five, while Central Elgin remained steady at seven, Malahide at three, West Elgin at two and Dutton Dunwich at one.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area dropped to 70 cases from 71, Woodstock and area to 30 from 33, Ingersoll and area to 10 from 14 and Zorra to 10 from 11.

Norwich increased to 37 from 36, East Zorra-Tavistock to 13 from 11 and South-West Oxford to five from four. Blandford-Blenheim remained steady at one.

The infection rate in the Southwestern region stands at 120.6 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 138.1.

Across Ontario, 2,662 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, up slightly from 2,632 on Thursday.