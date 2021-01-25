Elgin death linked to COVID-19

Southwestern Public Health reported the death of an Elgin woman in her 60s linked to COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 25, bringing the death toll connected to the pandemic in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford to 54.

On a more positive note, the health unit announced only nine confirmed new cases of the virus on Monday, down from 40 the previous day and the first single-digit increase in a long while.

Southwestern is tracking 249 ongoing confirmed cases in its region, down from 267 Sunday.

St. Thomas and area dropped to 30 ongoing cases Monday from 35 Sunday, Aylmer and area to 26 from 27, Bayham to six from eight and Central Elgin to four from six.

West Elgin increased to two from one, while Southwold remained steady at five, Malahide at three and Dutton Dunwich at one.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area decreased to 60 from 63, Woodstock and area to 45 from 48, Norwich to 33 from 37 and Zorra to four from five. East Zorra-Tavistock remained steady at 13, Ingersoll and area at 11 and South-West Oxford at six.

The infection rate in the Southwestern region stands at 117.1 per 100,000 population, down from 126.2.

Across Ontario, 1,950 new cases were confirmed Monday, down from 2,417 on Sunday.