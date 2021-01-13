Ford says no confusion over stay at home order

Ontario Premier Doug Ford in a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 13, said that despite the claims of some, no one should be confused about the new “stay at home” order that takes effect on Thursday.

“It’s very simple. Stay home. Stay home. That’s all.”

If the question was, “Should I go out?” he said, “The answer is no.”

At the same time, though, he said that given Ontario’s population of almost 15-million residents, the provincial government couldn’t describe what each person should do.

Ontarians should only be leaving their homes for “essential” reasons, including going to work or medical appointments or shopping for groceries and prescription medications, he said.