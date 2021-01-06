Four more COVID-19 cases at Maple Manor

Southwestern Public Health on Wednesday, Jan. 6, was reporting four additional confirmed cases at Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg, which is battling a serious outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

The number of residents confirmed to have the virus rose to 56 Wednesday from 55 Tuesday, and staff cases to 39 from 35.

Four residents of long-term care home have died.

Across the Southwestern region of Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, the health unit reported 52 new confirmed cases on Wednesday. That’s down from 67 new cases the previous day.

However, the overall number of ongoing cases increased to 407 from 402.

Aylmer and area rose to 51 cases on Wednesday from 48 on Tuesday, St. Thomas and area to 75 from 74 and Central Elgin to nine from eight. One new case found found in Dutton Dunwich.

Bayham dropped to 14 cases from 15 and Southwold to four from six, while West Elgin remained steady at four cases and Malahide at three.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area decreased to 103 cases to 107, South-West Oxford to nine from 11 and Blandford-Blenheim to four from five.

Woodstock and area remained steady at 50, while East Zorra-Tavistock increased to 36 from 32, Norwich to 21 from 20, Zorra to 13 from 11 and Ingersoll and area to 10 from eight.

The infection rate across the Southwestern area stands at 192.4 per 100,000 of population, up from 190.1.

Across Ontario, 3,266 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday, up from 3,128 on Tuesday.