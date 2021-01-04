New staff case at Terrace Lodge

Elgin County announced Sunday night, Jan. 3, that a staff member at Terrace Lodge long-term care home in Malahide had tested positive for COVID-19.

That brought the total number of current ongoing staff cases there to four, the county stated. No Terrace Lodge residents have tested positive to this point.

Any resident or employee “showing even the slightest evidence of a change in health are immediately screened for COVID-19,” the county continued.

Elgin Warden Tom Marks, deputy mayor of Central Elgin, credited regular testing of staff and residents in the county’s three long-term care home for limiting the spread of the virus there.

“I’d like to commend the entire homes team for their stamina and dedication,” he added.