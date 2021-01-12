Premier issues “Stay at home” order

Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday, Jan. 12, ordered all Ontarians to “stay at home” effective Thursday, Jan. 14.

He said he has declared a new state of emergency for the province given the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases, the threat the health care system would be overwhelmed and an increasing number of deaths.

Ontarians should stay at home and only leave for essential trips, such as for work or to get groceries, he advised. Provincial offences officers, most of them municipal bylaw officers, would now be empowered to issue tickets for and disperse crowds at social and other events that exceeded pandemic limits.

He called on employers to ensure that any employees who could work from home were doing so. Workplace inspections were to be stepped up to crack down on pandemic rule violations.

