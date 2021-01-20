Remote learning to continue

Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce announced on Wednesday, January 20, that remote learning would continue for most school boards, including the Thames Valley District School Board.

TVDSB, in its own statement, said “Students will not return to in-person learning on (Monday) January 25,” as originally planned.

Students with complex special needs now attending in-school instruction would not be affected by this announcement, the board added.

“More information will be shared with our school communities as soon as it is made available by the Ministry of Education,” said Mark Fisher, Director of Education. “We thank our families, students and staff for their continued patience.

“This is not an easy situation to navigate and we appreciate the understanding and commitment to the continuation of learning throughout this period.”