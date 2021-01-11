Two more deaths at Maple Manor

Two more residents at Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg have died after testing positive for COVID-19, an Oxford man, 86, and an Oxford woman, 94.

That brings the total number of deaths there to 11, all residents. Eighty other residents and 45 staff members have so far contracted the virus since an outbreak started at the home in December.

The total number of fatalities linked to COVID-19 in the Southwestern Public Health region of Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford is now at 32.

The health unit reported 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 11, down from 41 on Sunday. The total number of ongoing cases across the region is 383, up from 379.

St. Thomas and area increased to 68 cases from 60 and Dutton Dunwich to three from one. Aylmer and area dropped to 37 cases from 38 and Central Elgin to six from eight.

Bayham remained steady at 11 cases, Southwold at three, West Elgin at three and Malahide at two.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area decreased to 119 cases from 125, Zorra to seven from 11 and Blandford-Blenheim to one from two.

Woodstock and area rose to 46 cases from 42, Norwich to 28 from 26, East Zorra-Tavistock to 25 from 24, Ingersoll and area to 15 from 14 and South-West Oxford to nine from seven.

The infection rate across the Southwestern region stands at 181.1 per 100,000 of population, up from 179.2 on Sunday.

Across Ontario, 3,338 new cases were confirmed on Monday.