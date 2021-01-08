Two more deaths at Maple Manor

Southwestern Public Health on Friday, Jan. 8, reported two more deaths linked to COVID-19 at the Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg, bringing the total number of fatalities from an outbreak there to nine.

The dead are both women, one in her 80s and one in her 90s. Currently, 58 residents and 41 staff members have confirmed ongoing cases of the virus.

Southwestern also reported 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases across its region of Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Friday, up from 21 the previous day. The new ongoing total for Southwestern is 352 cases, down from 356. The total number of deaths linked to COVID-19 now stands at 30.

The number of ongoing cases in St. Thomas and area increased to 66 from 63.

In Aylmer and area, the number dropped to 33 from 38 and in West Elgin to three from four.

Bayham remained steady at 14, Malahide at two, Southwold at two and Dutton-Dunwich at one.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area decreased to 94 cases from 98, Woodstock and area to 44 from 47, East Zorra-Tavistock to 24 from 25, Norwich to 17 from 18 and Zorra to 10 from 12.

Ingersoll and area increased to 18 cases from 11 and South-West Oxford to 11 from nine. Blandford-Blenheim remained steady at five.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region now stands at 166.4 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 168.3 the previous day.

Ontario recorded a new record high of 4,249 new cases on Friday, up from 3,519 on Thursday. Friday’s total included 450 previously unreported cases, but even without those, at about 3,800 Friday’s total would have set a new record.