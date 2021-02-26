CCCA issues flood watch

Catfish Creek Conservation Authority issued a flood watch on Friday morning, Feb. 26, for low-lying areas of the watershed.

Water levels had increased in the creek, and the authority believed that a high probability existed for flooding of low-lying areas.

The current unseasonably moderate temperatures, expected rain this weekend and the possibility of ice jams were the reasons for the flood watch being issued, Water Management Technician Peter Dragunas stated.

He urged taking caution if near Catfish Creek or one of its tributaries.