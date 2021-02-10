Central Elgin abandons Port Stanley heritage conservation district

Central Elgin councillors, in a surprise vote at the end of a three-and-a-half hour public hearing Wednesday night, Feb. 10, voted 4-3 to abandon further consideration of a heritage conservation district in Port Stanley.

Deputy Mayor Tom Marks proposed the same motion he had at a regular council session on Monday night, but that was defeated at that time 4-3.

Councillor Karen Cook provided the pivotal swing vote Wednesday night to approve the motion.

She was joined by Deputy Mayor Marks and councillors Dennis Crevits and Fiona Wynn, all three of whom had voted Monday night to abandon the district process then.

Mayor Sally Martyn and councillors Colleen Row and Bill Fehr wanted discussions on how to preserve the heritage and character of the village to continue.

During the public hearing, speaker after speaker opposed the proposed district.

More details in The Aylmer Express on Wednesday, Feb. 17.