COVID continues gradual downward slide

Southwestern Public Health reported on Wednesday, Feb. 10, that seven new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford region, up from two on Tuesday.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit continued a gradual downward slide, decreasing to 116 Wednesday from 117 Tuesday.

St. Thomas and area dropped to 16 ongoing cases Wednesday from 19 Tuesday and Dutton Dunwich to three from four. Aylmer and area remained steady at two and Central Elgin, Malahide and West Elgin at one each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area cases decreased to 70 from 72, but Ingersoll and area rose to 13 from 11 and Norwich to four from three, while new cases appeared in South-West Oxford and Tillsonburg and area. Zorra remained steady at two and Blandford-Blenheim at one.

The infection rate in the Southwestern region stands at 54.8 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 55.3 on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, 1,072 new cases were confirmed Wednesday, up from 1,022 Tuesday.