Outbreak of 11 cases at Ontario Police College

Southwestern Public Health is reporting that 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 appeared in Aylmer and area on Thursday, Feb. 25, and that they involve students and/or staff at Ontario Police College.

Testing is ongoing, the health unit stated, so that number was subject to possible change over the next two days.

In total, Southwestern recorded 15 new confirmed cases across Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Thursday, a jump from none on Wednesday.

The health unit is tracking 40 ongoing cases, up from 28 Wednesday.

One new case each also showed up in Bayham and Central Elgin, while St. Thomas and area remained steady at four and West Elgin at one.

In Oxford, Woodstock rose to 17 cases from 15, while Ingersoll and area remained at three, Blandford-Blenheim at one and Tillsonburg and area at one.

The infection rate across the Southwestern region now stands at 18.9 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 13.2 on Wednesday.

Ontario reported 1,138 new confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday, up rom 1,054 on Wednesday.