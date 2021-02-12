Elgin, St. Thomas, Oxford will move to “red” COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, Feb. 16

Southwestern Public Health has announced that Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford will be in the “red-control” zone of COVID-19 restrictions when a provincial lockdown comes to an end on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Events and social gatherings will be restricted to a maximum of five persons indoors or 25 outside.

Religious, wedding and funeral services can be conducted to a maximum of 30 percent of capacity inside a hall, or 100 participants outdoors.

Supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies can operate at up to 75 percent of their maximum numbers of customers inside at once, and all other retail stores at up to 50 percent.

Restaurants and bars will be limited to a total of 10 customers inside at one time, with up to four per table, but no live music will be allowed and the business must close by 10 p.m.

Personal care services will be allowed to open, but no services are allowed that require the removal of a face covering.

Sports and recreational fitness facilities can be open for training, but not games, with a maximum of 10 participants in a class plus 10 in a weights and other equipment area. Outdoors, classes could involve up to 25 participants.