Five charged after Friday night “marching”

Aylmer Police charged five persons involved in what was described as “marching” on John Street North in Aylmer near the downtown core on Friday, Jan. 29, just after 8 p.m.

Chief Zvonko Horvat said police had received a complaint about several persons marching around, and officers found a group in the area of Talbot and King streets.

The group scattered when police arrived, Chief Horvat said, but police identified five persons and laid charges of breaching Ontario’s pandemic emergency orders.

The five were an Aylmer man, 57, an Aylmer woman, 44, and Aylmer man, 46, a Malahide man, 22, and an Eden man, 38.

Herbert Hildebrandt, son of controversial Aylmer Church of God Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, posted an online video of what happened, and told the Express members of the congregation were out in family groups for “essential exercise.”

He described the police officers involved as “thugs.”