Five more cases in Aylmer and area

Southwestern Public Health reported eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Feb. 26, down from 15 the previous day.

The health unit was tracking 43 ongoing cases on Friday, up from 40 on Thursday.

Aylmer and area increased to 16 ongoing cases Friday from 11 Thursday, most if not all of those at Ontario Police College.

St. Thomas and area rose to five cases from four, while Bayham, Central Elgin and West Elgin remained steady at one case each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area dropped to 14 from 17 and Ingersoll and area to two from three.

Blandford-Blenheim increased to two from one, while Tillsonburg and area stayed steady at one.

Across Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, the infection rate stands at 20.3 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 18.9 on Thursday.

A total of 1,258 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Ontario on Friday, up from 1,138 on Thursday.