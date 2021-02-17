Keep up good work, health unit urges

Dr. Joyce Lock, medical officer of health for Southwestern Public Health, says she’s pleased with the continued downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, but doesn’t want the public becoming complacent about precautions they should take.

During a weekly news conference Wednesday, Feb. 17, she said everyone should keep wearing face masks, washing hands frequently and avoiding socializing with anyone from outside their own households.

She also said that Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford would remain in the “red-control” COVID-19 restrictions zone for at least two weeks.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported only two new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed, down from five on Tuesday. The number of ongoing cases being tracked by Southwestern dropped to 61 from 85.

St. Thomas and area decreased to eight cases Wednesday from nine on Tuesday and Dutton Dunwich to two from three.

Aylmer and area, Malahide and West Elgin stayed at one case each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area dropped to 23 from41, Ingersoll and area to six from seven and Norwich to one from two.

Tillsonburg and area remained at 14 cases, East Zorra-Tavistock at two and Zorra at two.

The infection rate across the Southwestern region stands at 28.8 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 40.2 on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, 874 new cases on confirmed on Wednesday, down from 904 on Tuesday.