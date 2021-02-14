New COVID-19 case in Aylmer

Aylmer enjoyed two days without any confirmed cases of COVID-19, but then a new one appeared on Sunday, Feb. 14.

That case was among nine new confirmed cases Sunday, Southwestern Public Health reported, up from six on Saturday.

The health unit is tracking 93 ongoing cases across Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, up from 91 Saturday.

St. Thomas decreased to eight cases Sunday from 10 Saturday, while Dutton Dunwich remained steady at three cases and Malahide and West Elgin at one each.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area rose to 15 cases from nine, while Woodstock and area dropped to 50 from 51 and Ingersoll and area to seven from nine.

Norwich stayed steady at four cases, Zorra at two and Blandford-Blenheim at one.

Across the Southwestern region, the infection rate stands at 44 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 43 Saturday.

Across Ontario, 981 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Sunday, down from 1,076 on Saturday.