No confirmed cases in Aylmer for now

Southwestern Public Health was reporting no confirmed ongoing cases of COVID-19 in Aylmer and area on Tuesday, Feb. 23, down from one on Monday.

Six new cases were confirmed by testing in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Tuesday, but the number of ongoing cases across the region dropped to 35 from 40.

St. Thomas and area decreased to eight cases from nine, while Malahide and West Elgin remained at one each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area increased slightly to 17 cases from 16. Ingersoll and area dropped to three from four, East Zorra-Tavistock to one from two and Tillsonburg and area to one from two.

Zorra remained at two and Blandford-Blenheim at one.

Across Ontario, 975 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, down from 1,058 on Monday.