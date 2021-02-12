No confirmed cases in Aylmer

Southwestern Public Health on Friday, Feb. 12, was reporting no new or confirmed ongoing cases of COVID-19 in Aylmer and area, down from one on Thursday.

Just two new cases were confirmed across Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Friday, down from 18 the previous day.

The health unit is currently tracking 110 ongoing cases across the region, down from 120.

Southwestern has also rolled back the death toll linked to COVID-19 so far during the pandemic to 64, explaining an earlier fatality believed connected to the virus had been re-examined and determined to be otherwise.

St. Thomas and area had nine ongoing cases on Friday, down from 12 Thursday, and Dutton Dunwich two, down from three.

Malahide, Central Elgin and West Elgin remain steady at one case each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area decreased to 71 cases from 74 and Ingersoll and area to 11 from 13.

Tillsonburg and area stayed steady at seven, Norwich at four, Zorra at two and Blandford-Blenheim at one.

Across the Southwestern region, the infection rate stands at 52 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 56.7 on Thursday.

Across Ontario, 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, up from 945 on Thursday.