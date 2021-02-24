No new cases in Southwestern region Wednesday, Feb. 24

Southwestern Public Health is reporting no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Middlesex on Wednesday, Feb. 24, down from six new cases on Tuesday.

Across the region, the health unit is tracking 28 ongoing cases, down from 35 the previous day.

St. Thomas and area dropped to four cases Wednesday from eight on Tuesday, while Malahide and West Elgin remained at one case each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area decreased to 15 from 17. Ingersoll and area stayed at three, Zorra at two, Blandford-Blenheim at one and Tillsonburg and area at one.

Across the region, the infection rate stood at 13.2 cases per 100,000 of population on Wednesday.

In Ontario, 1,054 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, up from 975 on Tuesday.