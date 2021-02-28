Updated: Number of cases in Aylmer and area jumps to 59

Southwestern Public Health reported Sunday, Feb. 28, that the number of ongoing cases of COVID-19 being tracked in Aylmer and area rose to 59 from 30 on Saturday.

The health unit has confirmed the Aylmer and area cases centred on the Ontario Police College, the site of a major outbreak.

Southwestern was reporting 31 new confirmed cases of the virus across Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford Sunday, up from 17 on Saturday.

It’s now tracking 84 ongoing cases across the region, up from 57.

St. Thomas and area decreased to three cases from four, while Bayham, Central Elgin and West Elgin remained at one case each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area dropped to 12 cases from 14, while Blandford-Blenheim remained at three cases and Ingersoll and area and Tillsonburg and area at two each.

Across the region, the infection rate stands at 39.7 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 27 on Saturday.

A total of 1,062 new cases were confirmed across Ontario Sunday, down from 1,185 on Saturday.