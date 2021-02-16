Only five new cases confirmed Tuesday, Feb. 16

Southwestern Public Health was reporting just five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Tuesday, Feb. 16, up from three the previous day.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit decreased to 85 from 91.

St. Thomas and area rose slightly to nine ongoing cases Tuesday from eight Monday, while Dutton Dunwich remained steady at three cases and Aylmer and area, Malahide and West Elgin at one each.

Woodstock and area dropped to 41 cases from 48 and Tillsonburg and area to 14 from 15. East Zorra-Tavistock increased to two from one.

Ingersoll and area stayed at seven cases, Norwich at three , Zorra at two and Blandford-Blenheim at one.

The infection rate across the Southwestern region stands at 40.2 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 43 on Monday.

Across Ontario, 904 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, down from 964 on Monday.