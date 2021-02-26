Ontario Police College has 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Since Feb. 22, 18 positive casers of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Ontario Police College, Brent Ross, spokesman for the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General, reported.

All were in self-isolation, and the college had suspended classes for Friday, March 26, he stated, so testing could be conducted of all students and staff.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ontario Police College (OPC) has implemented safety measures to protect recruits and staff,” he continued. “This includes mandatory screening, isolation as appropriate, on-site testing, and providing personal protective equipment.”