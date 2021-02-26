Police college, with 27 COVID-19 cases, “pauses” classes for two weeks

Brent Ross, speaking on behalf of the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General, reported late Friday afternoon, Feb. 26, that so far 27 positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in an outbreak that started at the school on Monday, Feb. 22.

Everyone with a positive test was now self-isolating, he said. All staff and students were tested on Thursday and would receive their results over the next few days.

In consultation with Southwestern Public Health, he continued, all in-person instruction at the college would be “paused” for 14 days.

Any recruits testing positive for COVID-19 in coming days would remain in self-isolation at the college, he said.