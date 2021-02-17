Safety warning issued after 20-year-old Bayham woman found dead in Ingersoll

The Provincial Police and Office of the Chief Coroner are issuing a warning about vehicle safety after a 20-year-old Bayham woman was found dead in Ingersoll.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Oxford detachment responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a Charles Street West parking lot in Ingersoll on Monday, Feb. 15, at about 7 a.m.

The driver, an unresponsive woman, was pronounced dead at the scene by the attending coroner. Police say the death is not considered suspicious.

The incident prompted a warning from the OPP and the Office of the Chief Coroner. Motor vehicle owners are reminded about the dangers of sitting in a running vehicle for extended periods of time.

In older vehicles, small leaks can develop in the exhaust system, leading to a potentially deadly build-up of carbon monoxide (CO) in the interior of the vehicle.

Carbon monoxide is an odourless, colourless and tasteless gas that can cause headaches, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea and even death.

The OPP recommends the following tips to ensure safety:

– When a motor vehicle has gone off road in a winter storm, make periodic checks to ensure the tailpipe is free of snow while awaiting rescue.

– On vehicles more than 5-years-old, have a mechanic check the exhaust system of the car or truck annually. A small leak in the exhaust system can lead to a buildup of CO inside the car.

– Never run your car or truck inside a garage attached to a house even with the garage door open. Always open the door to a detached garage to let in fresh air wen you run a car or truck inside.