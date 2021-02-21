Two new cases, 43 ongoing

Southwestern Public Health was reporting two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Sunday, Feb. 21, the same as on Saturday.

The health unit is tracking 43 ongoing cases across the region, up from 42 on Saturday.

St. Thomas and area remained at nine cases on Sunday, and Aylmer and area, Dutton Dunwich, Malahide and West Elgin at one each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area increased to 18 from 17 and a new case appeared in Blandford-Blenheim.

East-Zorra Tavistock decreased to two from three, while Ingersoll and area stayed at four cases, Tillsonburg and area at three and Zorra at two.

The infection rate across the Southwestern region stands at 20.3 cases per 100,000 of population, up slightly from 19.9 on Saturday.

Across Ontario, 1,087 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Sunday, down from 1,228 on Saturday.