Vaccinations now urged even for those who have survived COVID-19

Southwestern Public Health is now recommending that even those who’ve had COVID-19, who have a “natural level of immunity,” still get vaccinated against the virus.

Dr. Joyce Lock, medical officer of health, in a weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 10, said new research showed that the vaccine could boost the immunity level of those who have already survived COVID-19.

The health unit was currently in the process of vaccinating with their second of two doses residents of long-term care homes and “high risk” retirement homes, and expected that to wrap up shortly.

Vaccines were in short supply in Ontario currently, but as soon as shipments resumed at expected levels, the health unit would move to vaccinating essential service workers and then the general public, the latter starting with the oldest citizens and working gradually down to the youngest, she said.