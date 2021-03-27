MPP Yurek: take whatever vaccine is offered

Sherri Spanjers of Tillsonburg, left, a worker in a dental clinic, received her first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP and Ontario Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks Jeff Yurek during a Southwestern Public Health mass vaccination clinic at Memorial Arena in St. Thomas on Saturday morning, March 27. This was the second four-hour shift that MPP Yurek, a pharmacist, has volunteered for there. He encouraged local residents to accept “whatever vaccine you can get at this point.” All three currently in use had been certified as safe by Health Canada. The sooner everyone was vaccinated, the quicker society could return to normal, he stated. The provincial government was now awaiting the arrival of a shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine that would be made available through selected pharmacies. (AE/Rob Perry)