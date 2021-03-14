New cases level off

Southwestern Public Health, after two days of double-digit increases, reported only two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, March 14.

That’s down from 18 on Saturday and 16 on Friday.

The health unit is tracking 55 ongoing COVID-19 cases in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, down from 56 on Saturday.

Aylmer and area decreased to 17 cases Sunday from 18 Saturday, while St. Thomas and area remained at three and Central Elgin at one.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area dropped to 23 from 25, while two new cases appeared in Tillsonburg and area.

Norwich stayed at four cases, Ingersoll and area at two and Blandford-Blenheim, East Zorra-Tavistock and South-West Oxford at one each.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 26 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 26.5 on Saturday.

Across Ontario, 1,747 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Sunday, up from 1,468 on Saturday.