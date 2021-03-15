Nine new cases, 61 ongoing

Southwestern Public Health is reporting nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Monday, March 15, up from two on Sunday.

The health unit is tracking 61 ongoing cases, up from 55.

Aylmer and area cases rose slightly, to 18 Monday from 17 Sunday, while St. Thomas and area remained at three and Central Elgin at one.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area climbed to 28 from 23, and Norwich stayed at four, Ingersoll and area and Tillsonburg and area at two each and Blandford-Blenheim, East Zorra-Tavistock and South-West Oxford at one each.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 28.8 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 26 Sunday.

Across Ontario, 1,268 new cases were confirmed Monday, up from 1,747 on Sunday.