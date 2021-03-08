Ongoing cases down in Southwestern region

Southwestern Public Health reported eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, March 8, up from three on Sunday.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, however, dropped to 60 from 72.

Aylmer and area saw the biggest decrease, to 29 ongoing cases Monday from 47 on Sunday, while St. Thomas and area dipped to three cases from five.

Central Elgin remained at one case.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area rose to 14 cases from 13, Blandford-Blenheim to three from two and Norwich to two from one.

East Zorra-Tavistock stayed at four, Zorra at three and Ingersoll and area and Tillsonburg at one each.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 28.8 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 34 on Sunday.