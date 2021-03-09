Only one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday, March 9

Southwestern Public Health was reporting just one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 9, down from eight on Monday.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford also dropped, to 44 from 60.

Aylmer and area decreased to 17 cases Tuesday from 29 Monday, while St. Thomas and area remained steady at three and Central Elgin at one.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area went down to 10 from 14, East Zorra-Tavistock to three from four and Blandford-Blenheim to two from three.

Norwich rose to three from two, while Zorra stayed at three, Ingersoll and area at one and Tillsonburg and area at one.

Across the Southwestern region, the infection rate per 100,000 of population is now 20.8, down from 28.8 on Monday.