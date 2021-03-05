Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Southwestern region

Southwestern Public Health was reporting seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Woodstock on Friday, March 5, up from four on Thursday.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit fell slightly, to 82 from 83.

Aylmer and area had 63 ongoing cases on Friday, up from 58 Thursday, and St. Thomas and area increased to seven from six. Central Elgin remained at one.

In Oxford, Blandford-Blenheim rose slightly to four from three and Zorra to two from one.

Woodstock and area remained at nine and East Zorra-Tavistock, Ingersoll and area, Norwich and Tillsonburg and area at one each.

The infection rate across the Southwestern region stands at 38.8 ongoing cases per 100,000 of population, down from 39.2.

Across Ontario, 1,250 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Friday, up from 994 on Thursday.