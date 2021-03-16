Southwestern cases continue steady climb

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Tuesday, March 16, up from nine on Monday.

The health unit is tracking 72 ongoing cases across the region, up from 61 Monday.

Aylmer and area remained at 18 cases, while St. Thomas rose to five on Tuesday from three on Monday and Central Elgin to four from one.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area increased to 32 from 28, East Zorra-Tavistock to three from one and Tillsonburg and area to three from two.

Norwich decreased to three from four, while Ingersoll and area stayed at two and Blandford-Blenheim and South-West Oxford at one each.

The infection rate for the Southwestern area stands at 34 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 28.8 on Monday.

Across Ontario, 1,074 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday, down from 1,268 on Monday.