Southwestern restores COVID-19 “dashboard”

With its online COVID-19 “dashboard” restored on Thursday, March 4 after being out the previous day due to technical issues, Southwestern Public Health was reporting four new confirmed cases of the virus in Elgin, St. Thomas and Middlesex.

That brought the number of ongoing cases being tracked to 83.

Aylmer and area increased to 58 cases Thursday from 54 on Tuesday and St. Thomas and area to six from three.

Bayham and Central Elgin remained at one each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area dropped to nine cases from 13, and Ingersoll and area and Tillsonburg and area to one each from two.

Blandford-Blenheim rose to three cases from two, while East Zorra-Tavistock, Norwich and Zorra remained at one case each.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 39.2 cases per 100,000 of population.

Across Ontario, 994 new cases of the virus were confirmed on Thursday, up from 958 on Wednesday.