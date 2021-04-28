Workers in licensed childcare centres can get vaccinated
Southwestern Public Health announced Wednesday afternoon, April 28, that childcare workers 18 and older employed in licensed childcare centres were now eligible to received the COVID-19 vaccine at the health unit’s mass vaccination clinics in St. Thomas, Tillsonburg and Woodstock.
Southwestern noted that eligibility was expected to be expanded in the near future by the Ontario government to also include workers in unlicensed childcare settings.