Province announces paid sick leave program

The Ontario government has announced it will reimburse employers up to $200 a day for up to three days of paid sick leave for employees who miss work due to COVID-19.

The program will be retroactive to April 19, and continue until Sept. 25, 2021. That’s the same day the federal government’s Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CSRB) is due to expire.

“By providing time-limited access to three paid leave days, the province is ensuring employees can pay their bills as they help stop the spread of the virus, including by getting tested, waiting for their results in isolation or going to get their vaccine,” the province said in a statement. “The province will partner with the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board to deliver the program.”

The same statement said the province was offering to double the CSRB benefit of $500 a week paid to ill workers or those without jobs as a result of the pandemic. That would increase the weekly income for recipients to $1,000.

“Our government has long advocated for the federal government to enhance the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit program to better protect the people of Ontario, especially our tireless essential workers,” Labour Minister Monte McNaughton. “It is a tremendously positive step that the federal government has signalled their willingness to continue discussions on the CRSB. Now we can fix the outstanding gap in the federal program so workers can get immediate support and can stay home when needed.”

This move by the province comes after the government came under pressure from opposition parties on the issue, as well as widespread criticism for attempting to increase police powers to allow random checks of pedestrians and motorists to see if they were obeying Ontario’s ongoing “stay-at-home” order.