60 and over eligible for vaccine

The minimum age for Southwestern Public Health residents in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford to register for COVID-19 vaccinations at mass immunization clinics in St. Thomas and Woodstock will be lowered to 60 effective Tuesday morning, April 13.

Anyone born in 1961 or earlier will get able to book an appointment starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Previously, the minimum age had been 65.

“Cases are rising dramatically across the province and within our own region. Our goal is to expand access so that as many people as possible are protected with a first dose,” Southwestern Medical Officer of Health Dr. Joyce Lock said in a statement put out by the health unit. “Patience will be required as demand does exceed supply right now.”