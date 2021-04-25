Arrests after Church of God Service

Aylmer Police arrested a man (in red-and-black jacket) after repeatedly telling him he was too close to them, across from Aylmer Church of God on Sunday afternoon, April 25. The man, who wasn’t wearing a face mask and had been inside the church, had been holding a cell phone close to the officers’ faces, demanding their names and badge numbers. The officers had been standing by the cruiser, not close to anyone else.

After the arrest, a second man (pointing in foreground) yelled at the police and then allegedly ran at the Aylmer Express photographer twice, with fists clenched. He also hit a cruiser’s side-view mirror and pulled open the driver’s door of another Aylmer cruiser. He was held at the police station where assault charges were reportedly pending.

About 200 cars were parked at the church for the Sunday service, which has repeatedly ignored COVID-19 safety restrictions, which limited indoor attendance to 10 persons.

More information as it becomes available.

(AE/Brett Hueston)