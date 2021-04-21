Four charged at Church of God

Aylmer Police have charged four persons with violating COVID-19 emergency orders while at Aylmer Church of God on John Street North on Tuesday night, April 20.

In a statement, Police Chief Zvonko Horvat said a complaint from the public about a large gathering at the church was received Tuesday at 8:18 p.m.

Officers went to the church at 8:30 p.m., and saw 18 vehicles parked there. While dealing with two individuals in the parking lot, 18 more were seen leaving the church building. None were wearing face masks or distancing.

As a result, an Aylmer man, 34, a North York man, 42, an Aylmer man, 20 and a Scarborough woman, 41, have been charged with violating emergency orders.

Chief Horvat said an investigation was ongoing, and further charges were pending.