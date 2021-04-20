Over 42,000 vaccinated at least once so far in Southwestern region

Southwestern Public Health, as of Monday, April 19, reported that 42,436 residents of Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford have so far received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The health unit’s target is 150,000, or three-quarters of all the adults in its region.

The number vaccinated to date includes 9,587 in Elgin, 9,340 in St. Thomas and 22,345 in Oxford.

Southwestern estimates that 69 percent of adults 80 and over have been vaccinated, 70 percent of those 70 through 79, 33 percent 60 through 69, 16 percent 50 through 59, 11 percent 40 through 49, 10 percent 39 through 39, seven percent 20 through 29 and two percent under 20.

The health unit also reported it administered 6,739 doses of vaccine last week.