Pharmacies okayed for COVID shots in Aylmer, Port Stanley, but don’t call yet–updated

Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek, on his Facebook page Monday, April 11, announced several new area pharmacies approved to begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations, including three in Aylmer and one in Port Stanley.

They are, in Aylmer, Hills Clinic Pharmacy, Aylmer IDA and the pharmacy at No Frills grocery store, and in Port Stanley, Highland Drug Mart.

However, pharmacies in Aylmer contacted by the Express stated they were not yet ready to do so in interviews late Monday afternoon, April 12.

The businesses said they’d been flooded with calls for appointment all day, but were not yet ready to start setting them, since they were waiting on details from the provincial government.