Police given more pandemic powers; province shuts borders

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Friday, April 16, that police would be given greater power to stop and question anyone about potential violations of the COVID-19 “stay-at-home” order to combat the third wave of the virus’s spread.

Anyone refusing to say why they’re out and where they reside could face a $750 ticket.

The stay-at-home order has also been extended an additional two weeks.

The borders will be closed with Manitoba and Quebec except for essential trips, including work, medical care and movements guaranteed by Indigenous treaty rights.

Non-essential construction sites will be shut down.

Starting Monday, weddings, funerals and worship services will be restricted to a maximum of 10 participants, whether indoors and outdoors, but drive-in services will still be allowed.

No one will be allowed to gather in groups outdoors except for members of their own household. The only exception will be, if someone lives alone, he or she can join another household in its activities.

Ontario is asking for help from other provinces for additional health-care workers to deal with increasing hospitalization numbers because of COVID-19. The province is also looking at international sources for nurses and respiratory therapists.