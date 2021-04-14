Special needs educators can get vaccine

Southwestern Public Health announced Wednesday, April 14, that educators who provided direct, in-person support to children with complex special needs were now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

While regular school classes won’t resume after spring break, those for certain special-needs children will.

The health unit also stated that, due to a scarce vaccine supply, the provincial government has directed that most Ontarians would receive a second dose of vaccine within 112 days, but others would get theirs within 28 days, including: residents of long-term care and retirement homes; Indigenous persons residing on reserves; transplant recipients; and others with the highest risk medical conditions.