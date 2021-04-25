Three charged after service

Three persons from Perth County have been charged in connection with an incident following an in-person service at Aylmer Church of God on Sunday, April 25.

In a statement, Aylmer Police said that the service had been monitored by officers starting at 10:30 a.m. in anticipation of breaches of Ontario’s COVID-19 pandemic orders.

“A large number of participants attended the Church of God Restoration and entered the church for the service in violation of the current emergency orders. Several persons of interest were identified and charges for violating the emergency orders are being processed.

“(A) Police communications centre received over a dozen complaints from the local residents reporting the breaches of emergency order.”

At 12:55, police reported, “A church participant began to interfere with an Aylmer officer in the execution of his duties. He was warned regarding obstruction and continued to interfere.”

As a result, a Perth East Township man, 20, was arrested and charged with obstructing police, and later released.

“A second church participant charged towards a civilian reporter in an aggressive assaultive manner.”

As a result, a Perth East man, 48 was arrested and charged with assault, and later released.

Then, “A third church participant intentionally began to interfere with another Aylmer officer and despite warnings regarding obstructing continued to interfere.”

Police said the woman was later identified as a Shakespeare woman, 52. An arrest warrant had been issued for her for one count of obstructing police.